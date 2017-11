Cabot Top Ten Trader is firing on all cylinders—registering 200 winning trades year-to-date including:

• Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)—up 108%

• Shopify (SHOP)—up 108%

• Square (SQ)—up 100%

• Lending Tree (TREE)—up 91%

• Micron Technology (MU)—up 88%

• Coherent (COHR)—up 81%

• Kite Pharmaceuticals (KITE)—up 79%

... just to name a few.

While you may have missed out on these quick gains, it’s not too late to grab our next big winners.

Click here to get our next Cabot Top Ten Trader sent to your inbox FREE as part of a special introductory offer.