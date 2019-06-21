Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
This was another one of those weeks where you look at what the S&P 500 did—up 1.5% to a 52-week high—and you look at what the S&P 600 Small Cap Index did—up 1% to 945 and back above its 50-day line, but well off its 2019 high of 994 (let alone its 52-week high of 1,100) and you think the big picture is pretty good, but this still isn’t a broad-based market rally.