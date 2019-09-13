Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Looking at the broad market, it seemed like a calm week. Even a good week! The S&P 500 moved up near all-time highs and even the languishing S&P 600 Small Cap Index broke out of its funk and shot up near 2019 highs for the first time since early May.