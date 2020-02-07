Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Back to the market, there’s more good news than bad from my perspective. Employment and hiring are good, the lessening of tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S exports to China is good, interest rates remain low (many economists see a rate cut coming too) and there are plenty of good earnings reports to get excited about.