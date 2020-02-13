Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Individual stocks continue to move around based on earnings reports and, for the most part, things appear to be quite good. Many management teams aren’t yet sticking their necks out and issuing rosy guidance for 2020, and that’s causing a few dips here and there.