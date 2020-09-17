Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The flavor of the market hasn’t changed in the last week, in my view. There is still a sense that many high growth stocks have run too far. I think the lesser-informed general public hears about the recent slide in the mega-caps (AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, FB, etc.) and thinks they are “the market,” and that since they’re going down the market is in trouble.