Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The market’s attention has been squarely focused on jobs this week as updates on that front are likely to influence the Fed’s upcoming decision on interest rates next week. If it hikes (which is likely), it will mark just the third increase since the financial crisis.