Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The big picture for the market is that the uptrend is intact but under the surface we’re continuing to see pockets of turbulence. While the S&P 500 is just 2% off its high from last week and the S&P 600 Small Cap Index hit a fresh all-time high yesterday, the Nasdaq is 6% off its high and trading right on its 50-day line.