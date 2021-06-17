Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Small caps have pulled back ever so slightly from the all-time highs of last week. But that’s not the big news of the week. The larger event was yesterday’s Fed meeting, during which Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that a start to tapering of asset purchases was still a “ways off” but that this was a “talking about talking about meeting.”