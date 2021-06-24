Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Despite some wobbles last Friday it has been a constructive week for the market, and especially for growth stocks. Since last Thursday’s close and through yesterday’s close the S&P 500 has inched up 0.5% (back near record closing highs), the Nasdaq has hit a record high and the S&P 600 Small Cap Index is up 0.3%.