Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Small caps got their mojo back this week. The asset class jumped 3.2%, driven by strong performance in consumer discretionary (up 5%), tech (up 4%) and industrials (up 3.7%). In fact, everything was up except energy (down 5%).