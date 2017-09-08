Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The market didn’t change much over the past week but it feels like it’s on more solid ground. Perhaps that’s because it’s been three weeks since we were on the brink of a bigger leg down. Or because earnings-related volatility is calming down. Or because after two weeks of gains, a week of consolidation feels like the right next step.