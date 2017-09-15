Small Cap Stocks

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update

September 15, 2017|by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

The market backdrop is much improved this week and small caps posted another week of encouraging action (up 2.1% over the last five sessions). The S&P 600 had that sketchy drop below the 200-day line (red line in chart) in mid-August, but the index has come back strong since.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.