Summaries of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Holdings
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Ooma (OOMA) Recommended October 7, 2016 Today’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential candidate has the best VoIP solution on the market for home and small office use. Roma (OOMA) is growing revenue by 20%, and is knocking on the door of profitability. Yet it is smaller, less well known, and undervalued compared to its technologically inferior competitors. […]
where is the information promised in today’s email?? Anxious to get your comments on Aspen Aerogels
Hi Frank! I have personally emailed you a copy of today’s write up which will contain the latest information on Aspen Aerogels. If you need something additional, give us call at (800) 326-8826.