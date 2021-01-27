From the Cabot Marijuana Investor 121 issue of Cabot Marijuana Investor
Cabot Marijuana Investor 121
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
2021 Kicks Off With a Bang A funny thing happened while I was preparing this issue yesterday. Not funny ha-ha. Funny odd. I was updating my performance tables and noticed that the performance of the Marijuana Index year-to-date was exactly the same as its performance through all of 2020—up 29.2%. I checked the formulas, but […]