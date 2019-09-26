From the Cabot Marijuana Investor 919 issue of Cabot Marijuana Investor
Cabot Marijuana Investor 919
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Lots of Crosscurrents! The good news is that yesterday the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of the SAFE Banking Act (the acronym stands for “Secure and Fair Enforcement”), which would shield banks and other financial institutions from being held liable for serving marijuana businesses in states where the drug has been legalized. Backed […]