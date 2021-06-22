Cabot Profit Booster Update 6/22/2021
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Shortly after I sent this week’s Profit Booster idea to execute a covered call on Scientific Games (SGMS), the stock rallied $1, and I missed my buy price. I am going to raise my net price to 72, so that we can get into the trade.