From the Cabot Stock of the Week 266 issue of Cabot Stock of the Week
Cabot Stock of the Week 266
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Short-term, the market remains under pressure, buffeted by the selling of investors scared by the prospects of an extended tariff war, but long-term, the trend remains up, so we still see the current weakness as a normal correction.