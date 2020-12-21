Stock Market

From the Cabot Stock of the Week 328 issue of Cabot Stock of the Week

Cabot Stock of the Week 328

December 21, 2020| by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

As we approach the year-end, market trends remain strong (notwithstanding today’s opening action), and odds are that the strength will continue a little longer, as our tax laws favor delaying profit-taking until the new year.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.