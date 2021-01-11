From the Cabot Stock of the Week 330 issue of Cabot Stock of the Week
Cabot Stock of the Week 330
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The first week of the year saw buyers dominate, pushing the major indexes to higher heights on most days. Thus the major uptrend is intact, but extended, which means this is probably not the best time to buy an aggressive growth stock.