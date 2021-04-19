From the Cabot Stock of the Week 344 issue of Cabot Stock of the Week
Cabot Stock of the Week 344
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The bull market rolls on—but it’s not a perfect bull market. In fact, it’s showing signs of age, with divergences and rotations that alternately reward and retard various sectors from time to time.