Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
Sell FIG and DGX. Fortress Investment (FIG 8.00) will be acquired by Japan’s SoftBank for $8.08 per share, all cash. I recommend selling your FIG shares, because my sell target has been reached and the shares are selling very close to the cash offer. Quest Diagnostics DGX 94.70) reached my Min Sell Price of 94.87 this morning and should now be sold.