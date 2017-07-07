Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The turmoil in stock prices continued last week. The S&P 500 index declined only 0.4%, but consumer discretionary, energy and technology stocks suffered larger losses. Money flowed into several value sectors, including industrial, financial and materials stocks. Is the bull market in growth stocks over?