Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
It’s been my experience that the more an investor can lower their portfolio risk, the more enjoyable and lucrative their investing experience will be. When researching stocks, select the ones with strong future earnings per share (EPS) growth, relatively low price-earnings ratios (P/Es) and relatively low debt levels.