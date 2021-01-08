Cabot Turnaround Letter Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
This week we had one company reporting earnings – Lamb Weston Holdings (LW). We are raising our price target on Signet Jewelers (SIG) to 42 from 35. DuPont (DD) shares are under review as they trade above our 75 price target.