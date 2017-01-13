Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Special Bulletin
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
GameStop (GME) reported poor Holiday same-store sales results, an increase in non-physical game sales, and reiterated its full-year earnings target. The stock is down 8% this morning. The price chart is not a disaster, but it’s not encouraging for the near-term, either. Since the earnings outlook is one of growth, I will not remove the […]