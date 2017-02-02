Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
Today’s Portfolio Changes: Universal Electronics (UEIC) moves from Buy to Hold XL Group (XL, yield 2.1%) reported fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating income per share of $0.47 and $1.63, when the market was expecting about $0.35 and $1.52. The strong quarter featured higher income, higher core underwriting margin, and a lower tax rate. […]