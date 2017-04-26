Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported outstanding first-quarter results yesterday afternoon, with revenue of $1.07 billion vs. the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. But it was the huge and unexpected earnings beat that brought lots of attention to the stock.