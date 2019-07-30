Value Investing

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update

July 30, 2019|by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates this week, with a likely announcement on July 31. The stock market has fully priced in a rate reduction, which means if the Fed fails to lower rates, investors can expect the market to fall for a few days.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.