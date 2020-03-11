Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Monday’s market downturn was a bit breathtaking. First we had a stock market that was overdue for a pullback. Then the coronavirus hit, harming the Chinese economy, which in turn harms every business that sells products and services in China and manufactures products in China.