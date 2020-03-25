Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The economy has fallen into a recession. The official economic statistics are not at our doorsteps yet – two quarters of falling GDP – but it’s fairly obvious that American business has gone into hibernation for at least a few months.