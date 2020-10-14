Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The stock market had a decent week, gaining about 5% since our last letter. While market commentators have ascribed a range of reasons for the strength, including new hope for a federal stimulus package, a growing consensus about the outcome of the presidential election, and perhaps some modestly increased optimism in what had become a sense that the economic recovery was faltering.