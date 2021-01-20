Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
As value investors in a remarkably robust (exuberant) stock market, full valuation impels us to want to sell a stock. Such is the case with General Motors. On most conventional metrics, the stock is fairly priced. Through the courtesy of several friends, we’ve seen some of the math that Wall Street analysts use to justify prices well over $100/share and find them laughable, at best. As GM shares burst again through our price target, we were on the razor’s edge of selling.