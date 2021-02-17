Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
With the stock market regularly surging to record highs, it may seem like an unusual time to focus on valuation. After all, many stocks are remarkably expensive on traditional measures, and even somewhat lofty on non-traditional measures. But valuation still matters, especially if the market loses its current luster (assuming that is even possible)!