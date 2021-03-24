Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
There’s no doubting the dominance achieved by mega-tech companies like Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google and the other members of the “FANGMAN” club (Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia). Over the past decade or two, these have created entirely new industries, grown to unprecedented size and rewarded shareholders with vast profits. And, like all of the technology companies that preceded them, they have reached their peak potential.