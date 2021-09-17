Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update

After a stunningly strong market so far this year, with the S&P 500 producing a 20% total return through Monday, the slow grind-down of most stocks since early September has seemed interminable. The 1,100 largest stocks in our 3,000-stock database have declined only 2% in the past two weeks, but the steady flow of higher inflation news, a growing likelihood of interest rate increases, a never-ending pandemic, the prospect of higher taxes of all kinds and memories of the tragic events of 9/11 makes us feel like we’re stuck inside on a cold, rainy day watching an awful four-hour movie.