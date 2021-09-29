Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update

Across almost the entire length of the yield curve, interest rates are ticking up. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 1.53% and may be headed back toward its December 2019 rate of about 1.90%. In an economy that is showing rapid growth, with inflation well above the Fed’s 2% target and likely at 6% or more if housing prices were properly factored in, a sub-2% 10-year Treasury yield doesn’t seem to make sense.