Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
It looks like we’re in for an up week in the stock market. Stocks are reacting well to election results in France, in which a moderate candidate took the lead, with an outsider standing in second place. It seems like voters around the world are weary of their recent political regimes, choosing instead to either vote for moderates or vote for opposite political extremes from what they recently experienced.