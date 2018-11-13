Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
Our portfolio stocks achieved another successful quarter of results, generally pleasing Wall Street with upside surprises as opposed to earnings disappointments or news of corporate difficulties. Nevertheless, 2018 has been a difficult year for stock investors, with the S&P 500 index delivering two 10% corrections. The best of companies can easily have their share prices languish for months on end, as we’ve seen all year.