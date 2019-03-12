Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
I’m as “political” as they come, but I don’t make investing decisions based on politics. I make my decisions based on corporate successes (which show up via profit and revenue growth), economic facts (definitely not economic speculation) and stock market trends.