Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks Daily Alert: Two Bond Funds to Buy (DBFRX) or (DLFRX)

Our three-star-rated bond fund buys have current dividend yields of 3.5% and 3.25%, respectively, paid monthly. Buy: DoubleLine Floating Rate (DBFRX) or (DLFRX) From Bob Carlson’s Retirement Watch If the $100,000 minimum investment in DoubleLine Floating Rate (DBFRX) isn’t for you, invest in the fund’s N shares with the ticker DLFRX. The only differences are […]