Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks Daily Alert: (ENZL)
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The top five sectors in this New Zealand fund are: Utilities (18% of assets), Communications (16%), Healthcare (15%), Industrials (13%) and Real Estate (9%). The shares have a dividend yield of 4.74%, paid twice yearly. iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF (ENZL) from The Investment Letter I honestly believe we can earn a decent return […]