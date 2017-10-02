Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks Daily Alert
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
This title insurance company beat analysts’ estimates by $0.05 last quarter, and Zack’s recently recommended the stock, based on rising earnings estimates. The shares have a current dividend yield of 3.09%, paid quarterly.