Wall Street's Best Dividend Stocks Daily Alert: (GPC)

March 31, 2017
This auto parts distributor just announced an agreement to acquire a 35% stake (effective April 3, 2017) in Inenco Group, one of Australia’s leading industrial distributors of bearings, power transmission and seals. The current dividend yield of GPC is 2.9%, paid quarterly.

