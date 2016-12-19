Wall Street's Best Dividend Stocks

Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks Daily Alert: Buy (HYG)

December 19, 2016|by
Add Comment
Wall Street's Best Dividend Stocks Issue

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

This high-yield corporate bond fund has a yield of 5.52%, paid monthly. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) from Internet Wealth Builder This ETF is designed to track the performance of an index composed of high-yield, U.S. dollar denominated corporate bonds. Units of this high yield bond fund reached a high of […]

Comments

Tell Us What You Think