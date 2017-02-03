Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks Daily Alert: (INTC)
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
This tech company beat analysts’’ estimates by four cents last quarter. The shares have a current dividend yield of 2.82%, paid quarterly. Intel Corporation (INTC) From Canaccord Genuity Research Intel Corporation (INTC) reported strong Q4/16 results above our/consensus expectations, with record overall revenue driven by strength in PC ASPs as well as strong sales in […]