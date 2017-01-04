Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks Top Picks Daily Alert: (MO)
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
This ‘sin’ stock may not be for everyone, but dividend investors like its 3.61% annual dividend yield, paid quarterly. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) From Positive Patterns I read the news and they tell me nobody smokes anymore, that the tobacco business is dying. Yet I read that the best performers in the S&P 500 are […]