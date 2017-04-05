Wall Street's Best Dividend Stocks

Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks Daily Alert: (PAYX)

April 5, 2017|by
Add Comment

Article Excerpt

This payroll processor beat analysts’ estimate by $0.01 in its latest quarter, and eight analysts have raised their2017 forecasts in the last 30 days. The shares have a current dividend yield of 3.12%, paid quarterly.

