Wall Street’s Best Investments Top Picks Daily Alert: (AVXL)
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Motley Fool recently recommended this pharma company, noting the possibility of “astronomical returns, yet significant risk” (as is the case with most biopharmas). Anavex (AVXL) From BI Research By far my top pick for 2017 is Anavex (AVXL). The company’s lead drug Anavex 2-73 has just reported very promising phase 2a results in Alzheimer’s patients […]