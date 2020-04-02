Daily Alert – 4/2/20
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The top five holdings of this fund are Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN, 4.02% of assets), Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA, 3.99%), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE, 3.10%), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, 2.79%), and United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, 2.71%).